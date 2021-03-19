DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for one of the nicest weekends of the year so far!

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men Charged In Connection With Kidnapping, Robbing Online Dates

Friday will be a sunny and breezy day with temperatures in the upper 40s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory expires at 11 a.m. Friday

MORE NEWS: CPS In-Person Learning Decision Due For High Schoolers

Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s Saturday and then to the lower 60s on Sunday. There will be sunny skies all weekend.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff