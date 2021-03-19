CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for one of the nicest weekends of the year so far!
READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men Charged In Connection With Kidnapping, Robbing Online Dates
Friday will be a sunny and breezy day with temperatures in the upper 40s.
High waves near Chicago’s @shedd_aquarium captured by CBS 2 photographer @loukleinberg pic.twitter.com/cWkJMxhEjY
— Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) March 19, 2021READ MORE: Women's History Month: CEO Tarrah Cooper Wright Is Bringing Women To The Top With Her
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory expires at 11 a.m. Friday
MORE NEWS: CPS In-Person Learning Decision Due For High Schoolers
Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s Saturday and then to the lower 60s on Sunday. There will be sunny skies all weekend.