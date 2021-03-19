CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday’s gorgeous weather was just the prelude to a wonderful weekend. Spring begins Saturday morning at 4:37 a.m.
It’s a far cry from the same weekend in 2008 when a winter storm blanketed the area in snow with nearly 10 inches north of the city.
High pressure will be parked overhead for the weekend with sunny skies. 50s on Saturday climb to 60s Sunday.
It will be mild with increasing clouds on Monday. Highs continue in the 60s. Another storm system arrives with rain Tuesday and early Wednesday. Highs either side of 60.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mild with nothing but sun. HIGH: 55
Sunday: Mild and mostly sunny. HIGH: 65
Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. HIGH: 60
Tuesday: Mild with rain developing. HIGH: 59