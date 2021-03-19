CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead and a 10-year-old boy is one of two others injured in a shooting Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.
The shooting happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.READ MORE: 75-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Rogers Park Robbery
CHILD SHOT: Here’s the driver’s side door with multiple bullet holes a block from the the Kedzie Green Line stop.
The 10 y/o and a woman were injured. A man, shot in the side, died. @cbschicago https://t.co/Kk8quHCRsp pic.twitter.com/3xyKG7gayd
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) March 20, 2021
A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died on scene, police said. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.