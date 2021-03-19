DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, East Garfield Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead and a 10-year-old boy is one of two others injured in a shooting Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died on scene, police said. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.

