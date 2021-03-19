CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is the deadline for Chicago Public Schools parents to decide if they want their high schoolers to return to class.
As CPS prepares to enter into its final re-opening phase on April 19, students in high school have the option to attend some form of in-person learning.
However, the move comes so late in the fourth quarter that many parents question if it's beneficial for their kids.
CPS is trying to gauge how many students will return next month.
For summer school, we’re told those plans will be revealed in “the very near future.”