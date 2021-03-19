DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter fell through a floor while battling a fire in West Englewood.

According to officials, the fire broke out at a building located in the 200 block of West 68th Street.  Heavy flames and smoke poured from the building.

The fire started near the top of the building, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The firefighter is expected to recover.

