CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter fell through a floor while battling a fire in West Englewood.
According to officials, the fire broke out at a building located in the 200 block of West 68th Street. Heavy flames and smoke poured from the building.
Update on mayday. Member grabbed as he was falling in. Ok and back on the pipe. All members are good all defensive.
Update on mayday. Member grabbed as he was falling in. Ok and back on the pipe. All members are good all defensive.

— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 19, 2021
The fire started near the top of the building, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The firefighter is expected to recover.