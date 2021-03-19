(CBS/AP) — Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday to mark a triumphant return to the NCAA Tournament.
Final | Ramblers defeat Georgia Tech 71-60! @lucasw2424 finishes with 21 PTs, 6 REBs, & 4 Assists! #OnwardLU x #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/g03swIPuZIREAD MORE: 'I Heard Gunshots': Driver Fires Back During Armored Car Robbery In North Austin
— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 19, 2021
Loyola advanced to play top-seeded Illinois on Sunday.READ MORE: Deadline To Register For CPS Opt-In Classes Extended To March 23
Jordan Usher scored 15 points, Michael Devoe had 14 and Jose Alvarado 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who were forced to play without ACC player of the year Moses Wright after the big man tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
MORE NEWS: 'People Are Ready To Enjoy Each Other': Chicago Restaurants Ready To Welcome Back Diners
The @marchmadness content we've all been waiting for 😍 pic.twitter.com/lHo6GsHweA
— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 19, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.