CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by two cars Thursday night while walking on the Kennedy Expressway.
Illinois State Police said the 35-year-old man was walking in the far left lane of the expressway near Van Buren Street around 8:25 p.m., when a Toyota Camry driving in the same lane struck him, causing him to roll into the next lane, where another Toyota Camry also struck him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. It was not clear why he was walking on the expressway. Illinois State Police said he would be cited for Improper Pedestrian on a Controlled Access Highway
No other injuries were reported.
Illinois State Police were investigating.