Loyola Back In NCAA Tourney For First Time Since 2018, But Being Back In Is Not EnoughThe Ramblers are back in the NCAA Tourney for the first time since going to the Final Four in 2018.

Illini Focused On Winning As They Prepare To Take On Drexel In NCAA TournamentThe Illini are set to begin what they hope is a long run in the NCAA Tournament with a first-round game against 16th-seeded Drexel.

Bears Expected To Release Kyle Fuller; Akiem Hicks' Future Also In DoubtKyle Fuller is not getting a deal, at least from the Bears.

Blackhawks Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning For Third Straight LossAndrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Spring Training 2021: Arrieta Strikes Out 5, Marisnick Hits 3-Run Homer As Cubs Beat ClevelandThe Cubs took on the Cleveland Indians in Goodyear, Arizona in Cactus League action on Thursday.

Spring Training 2021: Dallas Keuchel Struggles In First Start, But White Sox Beat RoyalsIn Cactus League action Thursday, Dallas Keuchel made his first start of the spring for the White Sox.