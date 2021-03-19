CHICAGO (CBS)– March is Women’s History Month and all month long, we’re introducing you to amazing women.
“My favorite thing in life is women and supporting other women because we are so talented and so gifted and so passionate and by far the hardest working human beings in the world,” Wright said.
That’s probably why most of her team at Rise Strategy Group is made up of women.
“Candidly, it’s way more fun when there’s other women when you have your friends who with you for those opportunities,” She said.
Before running the company, Wright was the Press Secretary for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She also worked on the Obama-Biden presidential campaign, eventually working in the administration.
“Michelle Obama has a quote and it says when you walk through the door of opportunity and I know that we all will, young girls will, you will, I will every day walk through these doors of opportunities, will you reach back and pull the door closed behind you, or will you reach back and pull someone else through,” Wright said.