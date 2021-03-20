CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday was nice, but Sunday will be sensational.
The low drops to the middle to upper 30s on Saturday night with clear skies.
There will be plenty of sunshine Sunday with the lower 60s for highs.
It will be dry through most of Monday, then a chance for rain late Monday night with a better chance on Tuesday.
It will be 60 or warmer Sunday through Tuesday, and then it will be turning cooler and dropping to the 50s on Wednesday, but staying above average for late March.