CHICAGO (CBS) — Spring arrived this morning, and this weekend will feel like spring. Because it is the vernal equinox, the sun rises due east and sets exactly in the west, lining up perfectly with Chicago’s east/west grid.
Under sunny skies today, the Chicago area will add about 10 degrees to Friday’s temperature. It will be a great mid March Saturday.
The great weather will continue on Sunday with temps that will trounce Saturday by adding an additional seven sunny degrees! It’s March weather madness with Sunday running about 15 degrees above normal.
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny and 55.
Saturday night: Clear and 36.
Sunday: Sunshine, breezy, 63.