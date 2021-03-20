CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 1,962 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 25 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,220,432, including 21,059 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 77,661 tests have been reported for a total of 19,558,920.
As of Friday night, 1,179 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 228 were in intensive care and 103 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from March 13 to March 19 2.6%.
On Friday 120,426 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in Illinois, making the seven-day rolling average 98,165. A total of 4,631,122 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 360,941 for longterm care facilities.
The total number of vaccine doses delivered or allocated to Illinois is now 5,756,795.