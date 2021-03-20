INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Public health authorities in Indiana reported about 925 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, and six deaths.
The total number of known positive coronavirus cases in Indiana now stands at 677,135. The total number of confirmed deaths is up to 12,515, along with 411 probable deaths involving patients for wh0om no positive test is on record.
The Indiana Department of Health emphasized that Indiana residents 45 and older, along with health care workers, long-term facility care residents, first responders who are regularly called to render medical assistance, and teachers and school support staff through high school level are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Indiana residents can a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.