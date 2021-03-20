JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested and charged early Saturday after police said he beat a woman and her two teenage daughters and then held officer in a standoff in Joliet.

Karl Cooks, 40, was arrested Saturday morning on charges of aggravated domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer, as well as weapons charges.

At 4:56 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Kinsey Avenue in Joliet for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police said a woman and her two teenage daughters had been battered by Cooks, who was the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Cooks entered the home with a gun, went up to the upstairs bedroom, and hit his ex-girlfriend in the face, police said. The woman’s 13-year-old daughter tried to intervene, and Cooks hit her multiple times in the face and body, police said.

The woman’s 17-year-old daughter also tried to intervene, and Cooks hit her several times too, police said.

A 2-year-old girl in the home was unharmed.

The woman was able to flee the home and call 911. Officers tried to contact Cooks at the front door of the home, but he would not come out and he closed the door, police said.

The two teenage girls and the 2-year-old were all still inside with him, police said.

Joliet police Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene, and they were later able contact Cooks by phone, police said. He agreed to exit the home, and he surrendered to police at 6:47 a.m., police said.

Officers found a gun in the home. The woman and the teenage girls were evaluated by paramedics, but were not hospitalized, police said.