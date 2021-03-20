CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Asian-American community rallied Saturday against hate crimes they say have increased around the country.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, a crowd estimated in the hundreds turned out at the Illinois Centennial Monument in Logan Square, joining a national movement.

People held up signs that said, “Stop Asian Hate.”

That was the theme as people of all races came out – rallying against racist attacks on the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community nationwide, with an uptick recently and since the coronavirus pandemic started.

But many here say the tipping point was this week, when a man targeted spas in the Atlanta area this week – murdering eight people, including six Asian women.

People at the Logan Square rally and march Saturday look at the Atlanta area rampage as a hate crime.

Graves talked to people who say they are confused and angered, and they consider now as the time to speak up.

“We need to come and we need to tell everybody this cannot happen again – just like this is unfair, this is racist, and this should not happen in this world,” said one protester named Erica.

The march was just organized by three women from the city.

Chicago Police say they don’t know of any recent hate crimes that have occurred in the city, but they have stepped up security in Asian-American communities.