SAN ANTONIO (CBS) — Northwestern opens NCAA Women’s Tournament play in San Antonio on Monday afternoon.
The No. 7-seeded Wildcats will face No. 10-seed Central Florida.
This is the Northwestern women's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. But many of their players got postseason experience two years ago when they made a run to the women's NIT Championship Game.
"Just in terms of experience, I think we learned so much from that, and we went deep – I mean, it gets tiring. It gets hard. But obviously, it was a completely different tournament; kind of a different setup," said Northwestern guard Veronica Burton. "But at the end of the day, we can learn so much about what it takes to get there, and that's honestly something I'll probably bring up with them – just talking about the commitment and dedication."
The game begins Monday at 3 p.m.