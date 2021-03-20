GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Health and school officials in Indiana said coronavirus vaccinations there are “going very well.”
They were hosting a mass vaccination event this weekend in Gary, offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a mobile unit supplied by the state.
Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker explained why that makes a big difference for some people.
"The mobile unit allows them to move around the state – at large events, you know, at places like high schools. So today, with the Johnson & Johnson, not only does it allow us to do large events like this – it allows us to vaccinate the homeless population and homebound population, Walker said. "So the Johnson & Johnson is a really exciting addition to our vaccinations."
As of Saturday, 2,353,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Indiana.