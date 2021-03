4th Straight Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning AgainAndrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Loyola, Illini Excited For All-Illinois Matchup In NCAA Tournament Sunday: 'It's Great For Our State'Many hoped Illinois and Loyola would meet a little later in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re meeting on Sunday.

Sister Jean Confident In Ramblers' NCAA Tournament Chances Against IlliniSister Jean is still working on Ramblers v. Illini scouting report, but she did watch the Illini in Big Ten Championship last week and wants to be careful not to give away any of her game plan that she'll share with the players later. She's confident in Loyola.

Loyola Ramblers Beat Undermanned Georgia Tech 71-60Loyola advanced to play top-seeded Illinois on Sunday.

Top-Seeded Illinois Cruises Past Drexel 78-49 To Open NCAA TournamentKofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 Friday in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Sareea Freeman On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'This Is My Wildest Dream Coming To Fruition'Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is on CBS Sports Network this week and Sareea Freeman explains why this new pro volleyball league is so important for the next generation of athletes.