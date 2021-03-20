DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Mount Hope Cemetery, Security Officers Attacked

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people working security were attacked outside Mount Hope Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said at 2:20 p.m., mourners from a funeral were leaving the cemetery at 115th Street and Fairfield Avenue, and a woman came up to the security officers and said a man had battered her.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Sensational Sunday On Tap

One of the security officers tried to close the gate, and was attacked by multiple people who had been at the funeral, sheriff’s police said.

READ MORE: Officials Host Mass-COVID Vaccination Event In Gary, Using One-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Another security officer tried to intervene and was also punched, police said.

Everyone from the funeral took off, and no one was seriously injured, sheriff’s police said.

MORE NEWS: Protesters Rally, March In Logan Square Against Hate Crimes Targeting Asian-Americans

While adjacent to the West Morgan Park neighborhood, Mount Hope Cemetery is not part of the city of Chicago and is in the Cook County Sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff