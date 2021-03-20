CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people working security were attacked outside Mount Hope Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
The Cook County Sheriff's office said at 2:20 p.m., mourners from a funeral were leaving the cemetery at 115th Street and Fairfield Avenue, and a woman came up to the security officers and said a man had battered her.
One of the security officers tried to close the gate, and was attacked by multiple people who had been at the funeral, sheriff's police said.
Another security officer tried to intervene and was also punched, police said.
Everyone from the funeral took off, and no one was seriously injured, sheriff's police said.
While adjacent to the West Morgan Park neighborhood, Mount Hope Cemetery is not part of the city of Chicago and is in the Cook County Sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.