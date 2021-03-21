CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 40s.
There will be more clouds, but it will be mild again Monday with highs in the 60s.
It will be warmer than average through Wednesday then turning colder for the end of the week, dropping to the 40s for highs for Thursday and Friday.
The best chance of rain is on Tuesday with a thunderstorm possible.
Rain late Thursday night into early Friday may even mix with or change over to some wet snow.