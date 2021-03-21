By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of an SUV from Buick. This great looking SUV is the Buick Envision.READ MORE: Crowds Spill Onto Sheridan Road In Celebration After Loyola Upsets Illinois
It’s a mid-size SUV that’s designed to bring a little more luxury to the Buick lineup without being a luxury car. The exterior is certainly luxurious in its appearance. Its lines and curves get quite a bit of attention.
The luxurious exterior carries over to the interior of the car. The top of the line trim level does a good job competing with some of its luxury nameplate competitors. This is a well designed, impressively put together car.READ MORE: Man Found Shot, Critically Wounded In Portage Park
The performance of the Envision is pretty middle of the road. The two liter turbo charged four cylinder engine delivers 228 horsepower. That’s enough for peppy pickup and, although this SUV won’t win many races off the line, it delivers an impress mpg of 24 in the city and 31 on the highway for the front wheel drive setup. All wheel drive is also available.
The Buick Envision starts in the low $30s.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Mild Again On Monday
If you’re looking for an SUV like the Lexus NX, Audi Q5 or the BMW X3, you should consider taking the redesigned Buick Envision for a test drive.