GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A stretch of the eastbound Borman Expressway was shut down in Gary, Indiana Sunday night after a crash knocked down an overhead sign.
Indiana State Police said eastbound I-80/94 was blocked at Cline Avenue, and would remain blocked for an extended period of time overnight.
A photo showed the overhead sign directing drivers to exits lying partially in the middle of the roadway.
I-90/94 EB at Cline will be blocked for an extended amount of time overnight due to a crash that knocked down an overhead sign. @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @RegionNewsNow @nwi @INDOTNorthwest @fox32news @cbschicago @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/7gc8QPjkCD
— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) March 22, 2021
Details about the crash were not immediately released.