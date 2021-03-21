DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A stretch of the eastbound Borman Expressway was shut down in Gary, Indiana Sunday night after a crash knocked down an overhead sign.

Indiana State Police said eastbound I-80/94 was blocked at Cline Avenue, and would remain blocked for an extended period of time overnight.

A photo showed the overhead sign directing drivers to exits lying partially in the middle of the roadway.

Details about the crash were not immediately released.

