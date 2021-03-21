CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A crowd of Loyola University students took to the streets in celebration Sunday after the Ramblers upset the Fighting Illini to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Video from Loyola Phoenix Editor-in-Chief Mary Chappell showed a crowd spilling onto Sheridan Road near the campus in Rogers Park after the game.

Loyola students are in the streets celebrating the win against Illinois. pic.twitter.com/kvEqbASfXp — Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) March 21, 2021

Chicago Police appear to be attempting to clear the street. pic.twitter.com/xgMScJQx41 — Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) March 21, 2021

The street was clear an hour later.

Gov. JB Pritzker also congratulated Loyola Sunday afternoon, while lauding Illinois’ effort.

Meanwhile in Indianapolis, Loyola Coach Porter Moser made sure players stayed on the court to enjoy the moment with fans.

Loyola is headed to the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois, the first No. 1 seed bounced from this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the quick-handed, eighth-seeded Ramblers (26-4) led wire to wire. They befuddled a powerful Illinois offense to return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four.

“We didn’t even know if there would be a season,” Krutwig said after the game. “That Final Four run holds special place in my heart, but this one feels sweeter in the moment because I am here in the present right now.”

He added, “We feel like we are one of best teams in country.”

Moser looked at the big picture as he celebrated the victory.

“I was told when I was hired ‘It’s a pro town,’” he said. “No. I am from here. It’s a sports town. To see Chicago get behind our team, embrace us for years now. You want to be relevant.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)