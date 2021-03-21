CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Bronzeville early Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at 6:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, only about three blocks south of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
The woman, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police. The man, 23, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victims were both sitting in a vehicle when they were found with gunshot wounds.
Further details were not immediately available.