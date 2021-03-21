LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – One motorcyclist is dead after they lost control traveling on Virginia Road in Lake In The Hills.
On Sunday around 11 a.m., a group of seven motorcyclists were riding northwest on Virginia Road near Pingree Road, when one of them lost control of their bike. It lead to a collision of four in the group.
Lake in the Hills police responded to the crash and said, "lifesaving measures were being performed on one of the motorcyclists by a bystander, as well as Crystal Lake Police who assisted at the scene."
The severely injured motorcyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley hospital in Huntley where he was later pronounced. Another motorcyclist was taken to and treated at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin before being released for non-life-threatening injuries. Other damages include two other motorcycles but their operators were not injured.
Lake In The Hills police say that no charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation. The name of the deceased will not be released by police until next of kin is notified.
Virginia Road between Trinity Drive and Rakow Road reopened at 4 p.m.