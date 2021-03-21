SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Schaumburg on Sunday.
Schaumburg police and fire crews were called for the crash at 2:08 p.m. at Golf Road and National Parkway.
The crash involved a motorcycle and an unspecified vehicle, police said.
One person died in the crash and another was seriously injured.
Further details were not immediately available.