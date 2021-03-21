DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Schaumburg on Sunday.

Schaumburg police and fire crews were called for the crash at 2:08 p.m. at Golf Road and National Parkway.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an unspecified vehicle, police said.

One person died in the crash and another was seriously injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

