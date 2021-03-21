DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, David Bote, Jake Marisnick, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus League play on Sunday.

Starter Alec Mills gave up three runs and 6 hits in four and a third innings.

New Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick kept his hot spring going. He homered to left center in the bottom of the first.

Meanwhile, David Bote was the star of the day. The Cubs were up 5-4 when Bote popped his second homer of the game – which went out in right center.

The Cubs cruised to an 11-6 win in Mesa.

