MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus League play on Sunday.
Starter Alec Mills gave up three runs and 6 hits in four and a third innings.READ MORE: Search On For Assailant Who Sexually Assaulted Woman In Lakeview Alley
New Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick kept his hot spring going. He homered to left center in the bottom of the first.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Pancakes Served At Ald. Matt O'Shea's Annual Breakfast To Raise Money For Police Officers' Protective Vests
Meanwhile, David Bote was the star of the day. The Cubs were up 5-4 when Bote popped his second homer of the game – which went out in right center.MORE NEWS: Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Efforts To Stop Hate Crimes, Violence Against Asian-Americans
The Cubs cruised to an 11-6 win in Mesa.