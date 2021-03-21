CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and three of them had been killed.

A Chicago Police officer and a 10-year-old boy were among those wounded by gunfire – in separate incidents on the city’s West Side.

The shooting that wounded the 10-year-old boy happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, and also left a man dead. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died later at the hospital, police said. He was identified as Marquel Robinson.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Friday afternoon, a >4-year-old had been shot in the face in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A man was also killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting in Bronzeville.

At 3:06 p.m. Saturday, two men were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One man, 27, was shot in the back and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. That man, identified as Darrell Holiday Jr., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man, 31, was shot in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in an apartment in the 1500 block of West North Avenue, on the eastern edge of the Wicker Park neighborhood. The 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by somebody he knew in the third-floor apartment, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the midday hours Saturday, a female Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand in the South Austin neighborhood.

Officers were in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby began shooting at officers from a window.

“We believe a first-floor window – but an elevated first floor window – firing at our officers,” Brown said. “Our officers did return fire.”

It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.

“As our officers were responding, an offender shoots at one of our officers, hitting her in the hand,” Brown said.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself within a building at 207 N. LaCrosse Ave. with multiple apartments inside. He surrendered hours later.

The officer had been released from the hospital by the late afternoon.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: