CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful updates to get you back to work.
As our world slowly reopens and COVID cases decline, a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a glimpse of hope for job seekers.

The report highlights some of the job growth observed in February – a month during which 355,000 new food service and hospitality jobs emerged.
The report highlights some of the job growth observed in February – a month during which 355,000 new food service and hospitality jobs emerged.
Manufacturing added 21,000 new roles, health care and social assistance jobs increased by 46 thousand, and retail saw widespread growth – adding 41,000 jobs.
As for specific job listings, the city is hiring 80 medical assistants and 20 intake specialists to help with coronavirus vaccination efforts in the Chicagoland area.
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.