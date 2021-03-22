DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Calumet Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were shot and wounded late Monday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 4:55 p.m., the 46-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man were shot in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.

READ MORE: Lightfoot On Loretto Hospital Vaccine Scandal: 'I Fear That We're Going To Be Hearing More Stories'

The woman was shot in the lower right leg, while the man was shot in an unspecified place in his body.

READ MORE: One Man Killed, Another Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dead For More Than Five Years Receives IDES Debit Card Despite Family Not Returning Identity Verification

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff