CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were shot and wounded late Monday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
At 4:55 p.m., the 46-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man were shot in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Lightfoot On Loretto Hospital Vaccine Scandal: 'I Fear That We're Going To Be Hearing More Stories'
The woman was shot in the lower right leg, while the man was shot in an unspecified place in his body.READ MORE: One Man Killed, Another Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Woman Dead For More Than Five Years Receives IDES Debit Card Despite Family Not Returning Identity Verification
No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives were investigating.