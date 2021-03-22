CHICAGO (CBS) — Mid- and high-level clouds keep increasing ahead of our next system.
A mild southwest wind has allowed temperatures to reach the low and mid 60s Monday. As low-level moisture increases tonight, we could have stray shower activity tonight through daybreak.READ MORE: In Letter To St. Sabina Community, Fr. Michael Pfleger Writes He Is Innocent Of Sexual Abuse Allegations, Criticizes Archdiocese For How Long Investigation Is Taking
The low for Monday night is 61.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Track Your Relief Payment From The IRS
The best timing for organized heavier showers is 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.
Temperatures will be staying mild next couple of days – with a high of 63 on Tuesday, and 61 on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions.MORE NEWS: Lightfoot On Loretto Hospital Vaccine Scandal: I Fear We're Going To Be Hearing More Stories
The normal high is 49 degrees.