CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an extra sweet incentive to get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can.
Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme is giving away a glazed donut to anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.READ MORE: Lightfoot On Loretto Hospital Vaccine Scandal: 'I Fear That We're Going To Be Hearing More Stories'
And this isn’t just a one-time deal.
You can go back every day through the rest of the year and get a free doughnut.READ MORE: One Man Killed, Another Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting
MORE NEWS: Woman Dead For More Than Five Years Receives IDES Debit Card Despite Family Not Returning Identity Verification
We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021