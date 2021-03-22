DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:COVID Vaccine Card, Free Doughnut, Krispy Kreme

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an extra sweet incentive to get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can.

Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme is giving away a glazed donut to anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

READ MORE: Lightfoot On Loretto Hospital Vaccine Scandal: 'I Fear That We're Going To Be Hearing More Stories'

And this isn’t just a one-time deal.

You can go back every day through the rest of the year and get a free doughnut.

READ MORE: One Man Killed, Another Wounded In West Garfield Park Shooting

MORE NEWS: Woman Dead For More Than Five Years Receives IDES Debit Card Despite Family Not Returning Identity Verification

 