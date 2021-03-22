INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second college basketball player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament.
Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday.
Cockburn, who was born in Jamaica but later moved to New York, posted a screenshot of the post to his Instagram story.
The post called Cockburn a "bum" and also used racist language. Cockburn responded by writing: "I blame his parents."
Cockburn’s post came a day after Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes’ loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.
“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this?” Liddell posted on Twitter. “I’m human.”
Ohio State has contacted police about the language directed at Liddell.
