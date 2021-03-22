CHICAGO (CBS) — A million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given to Chicagoans.

Speaking from Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is pleased a good percentage of the vaccine is going to Black and Brown communities.

“We’re going to be going out into the neighborhoods, door-to-door to get as many people registered as possible,” Lightfoot said. I”‘m happy to continue reporting that we have seen that over 50% of the vaccine that’s going into arms are among Black and Latinx Chicagoans. That is a significant, significant accomplishment.”

But the mayor added that despite the number of people getting the COVID vaccine, people should still remain diligent.

“I’m concerned, because we’re starting to see a little bit of uptick in our daily cases. And we’re seeing that amongst the 18 to 29 year-olds, as well as the 30 to 39. COVID-19 is still here folks,” Lightfoot said. “It is so deadly and unfortunately is still sending people to hospital, every single day. So we’ve got to remain diligent, we’ve got to continue wearing masks, we’ve got to make sure that we’re continuing to social distance.”

Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said despite the number of vaccine doses given, it’s still not the time to remove masks.

“We’ve done more than a million doses now. Chicago providers have put more than a million vaccine doses in the arms. We’re making huge progress every day. We’re doing it efficiently and we’re doing it in a way that promotes equity,” Arwady said. “As the mayor said, we are not done. Please keep wearing masks, doing the social distancing, doing the things that have gotten us this far.”