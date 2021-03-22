CHICAGO (CBS)– Burglars targeted a Metro by T-Mobile store in Humboldt Park, stealing iPhones early Monday morning.
Glass was shattered with a brick at the store near North and Maplewood avenues.
The burglar climbed through the broken window, then grabbed everything they could from a display table of iPhone 12's. Just one of those costs about $1,000.
Police were investigating late Monday, but no one was in custody as of the afternoon.
