By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Burglars targeted a Metro by T-Mobile store in Humboldt Park, stealing iPhones early Monday morning.

Glass was shattered with a brick at the store near North and Maplewood avenues.

The burglar climbed through the broken window, then grabbed everything they could from a display table of iPhone 12’s. Just one of those costs about $1,000.

Police were investigating late Monday, but no one was in custody as of the afternoon.

 

