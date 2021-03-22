CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, and four of them had been killed.

A Chicago Police officer and a 10-year-old boy were among those wounded by gunfire – in separate incidents on the city’s West Side.

The shooting that wounded the 10-year-old boy happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, and also left a man dead. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died later at the hospital, police said. He was identified as Marquel Robinson.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Friday afternoon, a 4-year-old had been shot in the face in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A man was also killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting in Bronzeville.

At 3:06 p.m. Saturday, two men were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One man, 27, was shot in the back and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. That man, identified as Darrell Holiday Jr., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man, 31, was shot in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in an apartment in the 1500 block of West North Avenue, on the eastern edge of the Wicker Park neighborhood. The 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by somebody he knew in the third-floor apartment, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville.

The woman, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police. The man, 23, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims were both sitting in a vehicle when they were found with gunshot wounds.

Earlier in the midday hours Saturday, a female Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand in the South Austin neighborhood.

Officers were in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby began shooting at officers from a window.

“We believe a first-floor window – but an elevated first floor window – firing at our officers,” Brown said. “Our officers did return fire.”

It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.

“As our officers were responding, an offender shoots at one of our officers, hitting her in the hand,” Brown said.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself within a building at 207 N. LaCrosse Ave. with multiple apartments inside. He surrendered hours later.

The officer had been released from the hospital by the late afternoon.

Late Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded. At 5:30 p.m., the girl was shot in the hand in the 7500 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Auburn Park neighborhood, near the Leland Giants Playlot Park.

She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:

At 2:54 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot during a carjacking in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue in South Austin. He told police he was sitting in his vehicle when someone came up, shot him, and took it. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg. At 1:16 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Avalon Park community. He was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, and suffered a graze wound to the elbow, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded n the 4900 block of West Fulton Street in South Austin. The victim was near an alley when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in both legs, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in the 3700 block of West 13th Street in Lawndale. Two men stormed into the victim’s apartment, and the victim was shot once in the calf. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. At 4:17 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue in Portage Park. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He could not tell police what had happened to him due to the severity of his injury. At 8:03 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 100 block of West 103rd Place in Roseland. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. At 2:02 p.m. Sunday, a man about 31 years old was shot in the leg in the 0-99 block of West 87th Street in Chatham. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. At 9:38 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the 4100 block of West Fillmore Street in Lawndale. The boy was in a quarrel with an assailant who took out a gun and fired him several times, police said. The victim was shot once in the eft leg and was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition. At 11:07 p.m. Sunday, two men were standing in the 7800 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot both of them. A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 37-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. At 12:08 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man got into an argument on the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue in Auburn Gresham, when he was shot in the pelvic area. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.



Also this weekend, a 75-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery in Rogers Park. At 5:40 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Farwell Avenue when three man approached him and demanded his property.

One of the three stabbed the man in his abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

A man was also stabbed in the Loop a few hours later. At 8:35 p.m. Friday, a 23-year-old man was walking in the 0-99 block of East Randolph Street when a man came up and began stabbing him with a knife, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.