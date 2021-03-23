LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS/AP) — The Bears are bringing back linebacker Christian Jones.
Jones spent four years with the Bears and then the last three in Detroit with the Lions.
Jones has seven sacks over 108 games. He started 42 games over his three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble. He also started 31 games with the Bears from 2014 through 2017.
The Bears also signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.
The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts. He made seven starts at right guard in 2018, and 19 at right tackle over the past two years.
Wilkinson started the first three games last season before going on injured reserve with a broken shin. He returned in Week 12 as a backup before starting the final four games. Denver ranked 23rd overall on offense and 13th in rushing.
Last season, the Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second straight year, then lost their wild-card game at New Orleans.
