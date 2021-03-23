CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light showers will be around Tuesday afternoon, but a more organized area of rain arrives early this evening and into the night.
A rumble of thunder possible.
The low for Tuesday night is 53.
Mild winds are behind a system on Wednesday. Conditions will be breezy with a high of 62.
On Thursday, look for showers by the afternoon and a high of 52.