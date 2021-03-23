DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light showers will be around Tuesday afternoon, but a more organized area of rain arrives early this evening and into the night.

6 p.m. Tuesday: 03.23.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

10 p.m. Tuesday: 03.23.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A rumble of thunder possible.

The low for Tuesday night is 53.

7 a.m. Wednesday: 03.23.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mild winds are behind a system on Wednesday. Conditions will be breezy with a high of 62.

7 Day Forecast: 03.23.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, look for showers by the afternoon and a high of 52.

