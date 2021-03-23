DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after the Boulder shootings that left 10 people dead, a previously scheduled senate hearing on gun violence took on new urgency and emotion Tuesday morning.

“It just keeps coming at us. We are numb to the numbers. Unless we are personally touched, it’s just another statistic,” said Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D.) “That has got to stop.”

Senator Durbin’s judiciary committee is proposing “constitutional and common sense steps to reduce gun violence.”

In light of the Boulder killings and the murders of 8 people at Atlanta-area spas, Durbin said it’s important to take legislative steps to prevent these shootings before they ever happen.

