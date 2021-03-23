CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after the Boulder shootings that left 10 people dead, a previously scheduled senate hearing on gun violence took on new urgency and emotion Tuesday morning.
“It just keeps coming at us. We are numb to the numbers. Unless we are personally touched, it’s just another statistic,” said Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D.) “That has got to stop.”READ MORE: Celebrate Patrick Kane 1,000 Games With The Blackhawks
Senator Durbin’s judiciary committee is proposing “constitutional and common sense steps to reduce gun violence.”
In light of the Boulder killings and the murders of 8 people at Atlanta-area spas, Durbin said it’s important to take legislative steps to prevent these shootings before they ever happen.READ MORE: Man Dies After Hit-And-Run Crash In North Lawndale, Doctors Find Gunshot Wound To His Head
Within 24 hours of my team finishing this video for today's hearing, another mass shooting took the lives of at least 10 Americans. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/9OEANNesdP
— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 23, 2021MORE NEWS: CPS In-Person Learning Decision Due Tuesday