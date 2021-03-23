CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who is developmentally disabled and missing from the Belmont Cragin area.
Steven Barrios was last seen earlier Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue. He may be in that area, walking around, without a cellphone and wearing a Chicago Bears hoodie.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Through The Night
Steven Barrios is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing around 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion.READ MORE: COVID In Chicago: Department Of Public Health Cuts Off Innovative Express Care, Says Provider Gave 6,000 Doses Of Vaccine To People Who Were Not Supposed To Get It
Steven Barrios (Credit: Chicago Police)MORE NEWS: 'He's Wrong To Think We Can Take A Step Backward': Overhaul Proposed For The USPS Could Worsen Mail Delivery Problems
Anyone with information should contact Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.