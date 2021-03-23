OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Leaders in west suburban Oak Brook voted Tuesday night to sell a portion of the village’s water system.
The buyer is a controversial utility company that you have heard plenty about before on CBS 2.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Through The Night
The Oak Brook Village Board approved the sale during its virtual meeting on Tuesday night, giving Aqua Illinois control of a portion of the water in Oak Brook.
“Without selling this, our water rates go up 48 percent for our residents, who voted for us to come and do sensible things,” said Oak Brook Village Trustee Ed Tiesenga.
Supporters claim the sale will save millions of dollars in the long run, but critics say they are worried about Aqua’s track record.READ MORE: Ald. James Gardiner Denies Permit Parking Exception For Residents Of Northwest Side Building; Owners Think It's Retaliation For Social Media Posts
RELATED: University Park Mayor Presents Demands Of Aqua Illinois After Dangerous Drinking Water Conditions Continue For Hundreds | Problems With Lead In Water University Park Continue For More Than A Year | University Park Residents Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner With Bottled Water After Months Of Lead Worries | 7 Months Later, Some University Park Residents Still Using Bottled Water Over Lead Worries
You may remember all the stories we brought you about Aqua’s trouble sin University Park.
In June 2019, University Park residents were told Aqua found high levels of lead in some of the water. Residents, including the mayor, were under the impression that the water would be safe again after a few weeks, but some residents were without safe drinking water for more than a year.MORE NEWS: Facebook Group Reunites Owners With Stolen Or Carjacked Cars That Were Dumped In Englewood Alley
RELATED: University Park Residents Furious As Concerns About Lead In Water Persist Through Labor Day Weekend | Lead In Water Now A Concern At School In University Park; Illinois Attorney General Sues Water Supplier | Emotional Meeting In University Park As Residents Go Over A Month Without Drinkable Water | 1,500 Homes Still Under “Do Not Consume” Advisory Due To Lead In Water In University Park