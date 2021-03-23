CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon, after Chicago police responded to a standoff situation in the Princeton Park neighborhood.
Police said a SWAT team responded to calls of a 30-year-old man armed with a gun inside a home, along with a 40-year-old woman, in the 200 block of West 92nd Street around 12:20 p.m.READ MORE: COVID In Chicago: Department Of Public Health Cuts Off Innovative Express Care, Says Provider Gave 6,000 Doses Of Vaccine To People Who Were Not Supposed To Get It
The man was arrested around 1 p.m., and the woman was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and face.READ MORE: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth Vows To Oppose President Joe Biden's Nominees Over Lack of AAPI Representation In Cabinet
A firearm was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Dr. Arwady On Spring Break Plans: Don't Travel Until You're Fully Vaccinated
Charges were pending against the 30-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.