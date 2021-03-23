(CBS/AP) — The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the sale of Chicago’s oldest hospital to a newly-formed not-for-profit.
Insight Chicago received approval from the state review board to purchase Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.
Insight Chicago, which is affiliated with a Michigan health system, promised the board it will maintain Mercy as a full-service community acute care hospital.
RELATED: Coalition Wants Voice In Sale Of Chicago’s Mercy Hospital
Mercy filed last month for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to close in May, citing operating losses of $7 million per month. The filing came after the state denied an application from Mercy's owner, Trinity Health, to open an outpatient care center.
