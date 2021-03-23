CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old girl has been charged in a West Loop carjacking.
The teen is accused of carjacking a 52-year-old woman, while armed, in the first block of North Aberdeen Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the 16-year-old was taken into custody about two hours later, after a short foot pursuit in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue in West Garfield Park.
The girl is expected to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.