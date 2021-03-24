CHICAGO (CBS) — On Tuesday night at 10 p.m., CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported on Ald. James Gardiner (45th) denying a permit parking exception for residents of a Northwest Side building.
The owners of the building on LaCrosse Avenue in Portage Park, Barbara Murphy and her husband, said it is in retaliation for social media criticism Murphy posted.
CBS 2 has now learned that Ald. Gardiner indeed gave an exception for permit parking restrictions to two other addresses on the same block last fall.

In Kozlov’s Tuesday night report, Gardiner defended greenlighting permit parking for the block where Murphy’s building is located – even after getting a letter from the Chicago Department of Finance stating that the department had “surveyed the location” and concluded that a permit is “not recommended” because 61 percent of street parking spots are usually available.
Gardiner also said he was not able to make the kind of exception Murphy requested.
“The clerk agrees. They wrote a letter, and I can read that for you if you’d like, and they agree with what I’m saying,” he told Kozlov.
"The clerk agrees. They wrote a letter, and I can read that for you if you'd like, and they agree with what I'm saying," he told Kozlov.

But a city spokesperson earlier confirmed Gardiner could add just one address if he wanted, by amending the code. Kozlov on Tuesday night mentioned a document showing he has done it before – granting a parking permit exception to just a handful of addresses on the 5200 block of North Lovejoy Avenue.
The situation has gotten so ugly that bullying accusations are flying from both sides. Someone even threw a brick through the window of Murphy’s apartment building.