CHICAGO (CBS)– One of victims killed in the Boulder shooting grew up in northwest suburban Barrington.
The Barrington High School alumni Facebook page says Jody Waters was a member of the class of 1973.
The Denver Post reported Waters was known in the community for her sense of style and fashion and owned and worked in stores on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall.
Her store Island Farm, was open Tuesday for friends and fellow business owners to pay their respects.
Waters was 65 years old.