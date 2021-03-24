CHICAGO (CBS) — In just over a week, fans will return to Wrigley Field, but catching a Cubs game is going to be different.
Changes have been made to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, including a new touchless entering system. Fans don’t even have to hand over their phones or keys before going through metal detectors.
“We are constantly taking a holistic view with the guest experience: how we can make it better, how we can get guests into the ballpark faster, get to their seats quickly, as few points of friction, as minimal of a wait time as possible ” said David Cromwell, vice president of operations for the team. ”
There is also a new mobile ordering system. People can buy beers and slices of pizza on their phones and then go pick them up without crowding concession stands.