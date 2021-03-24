DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Chicago News, Chicago Police Officer, Crash, Squad Car Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured Wednesday morning, when a woman ran a red light and crashed into the officer’s squad car in Bronzeville.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was headed west on 47th street around 5:45 a.m. in a Chevy Impala, when she failed to stop at a red light at Michigan Avenue, and crashed into a CPD squad car headed south on Michigan Avenue.

READ MORE: Cook County Opens 16,000 1st Dose Vaccine Appointments

The officer driving the squad car suffered a wrist injury and cuts to the face, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

READ MORE: Innovative Express Denies It Wrongly Gave Away COVID Vaccine To CPS Employees

The woman driving the Impala was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for leg pain.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Seeks To Require Employers To Give Workers Time Off To Get Vaccinated

She also was ticketed for driving without insurance, failure to reduce speed, and disobeying a red light.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff