DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:FBI, Hazmat Situation, Illinois Street, Streeterville, SWAT Team

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shut down a major street in Streeterville and partially evacuated a building late Wednesday as they investigated a hazardous materials situation in a residence.

The hazmat situation was called in at 4 p.m. in a building in the 200 block of East Illinois Street, police said. Several floors of the high-rise building had to be evacuated.

The FBI, a SWAT team, and the CPD Bomb unit were on the scene. Police did not specify why.

Illinois Street was closed between Michigan Avenue and City Front Plaza Drive.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff