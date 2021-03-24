CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shut down a major street in Streeterville and partially evacuated a building late Wednesday as they investigated a hazardous materials situation in a residence.
The hazmat situation was called in at 4 p.m. in a building in the 200 block of East Illinois Street, police said. Several floors of the high-rise building had to be evacuated.
The FBI, a SWAT team, and the CPD Bomb unit were on the scene. Police did not specify why.
Illinois Street was closed between Michigan Avenue and City Front Plaza Drive.