CHICAGO (CBS)– A violent armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in West Rogers Park.
Two men entered a convenience store and displayed a handgun, demanding the employee open the register. Police said the offenders hit the employee in the head with the gun and dragged him to the back of the store.READ MORE: House Fire Spreads To Second Home In Fuller Park
Chicago police said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 6000 block of North Western.READ MORE: Protest To Be Held Outside Grand Motel Where 10-Year-Old Girl Was Sexually Assaulted; Abuser In Case Remains At Large
Police said the offenders took money and ran off.MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Wendy's In Garfield Ridge; Police Searching For Driver
No one is in custody and the employee refused medical treatment.