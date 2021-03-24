DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:armed robbery, West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A violent armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in West Rogers Park.

Two men entered a convenience store and displayed a handgun, demanding the employee open the register. Police said the offenders hit the employee in the head with the gun and dragged him to the back of the store.

READ MORE: House Fire Spreads To Second Home In Fuller Park

Chicago police said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 6000 block of North Western.

READ MORE: Protest To Be Held Outside Grand Motel Where 10-Year-Old Girl Was Sexually Assaulted; Abuser In Case Remains At Large

Police said the offenders took money and ran off.

MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Wendy's In Garfield Ridge; Police Searching For Driver

No one is in custody and the employee refused medical treatment.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff