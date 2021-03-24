CHICAGO (CBS)– If you live in Cook County, there’s a new opportunity Wednesday morning to sign up for COVID vaccination appointments.
Wednesday, 16,000 first dose appointments are going to be available for anyone who's eligible.
North Riverside Health Center will have many appointments opening up at noon. You can sign up online if you are eligible under Cook County’s rule.
There's been a lot of confusion because the county state and city have different rules about who's eligible.
So even with 16,000 first dose appointments opening up today, only those in 1A phase, essential workers, people 65 and older in phase 1B and those in phase 1B plus can sign up.
In addition to North Riverside Health Center, appointments will be available at Triton College, South Suburban College, Des Plaines and Forest park.
To sign up online, go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. You can also call 833-308-1988 to sign up.